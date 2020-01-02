Nick Gordon, former partner of Bobbi Kristina Brown, dead at 30

The late Bobbi Kristina Brown and her boyfriend Nick Gordon. Gordon has died at the age of 30 from a drug overdose. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown -- daughter of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown -- has died at the age of 30.

Gordon's brother Jack Walker Jr. confirmed to People magazine that his sibling died Wednesday in Florida from a drug overdose.

"We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother," Walker Jr. said in a statement. "He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick's battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick's life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on."

Gordon's attorney Joe Habachy also confirmed his death in an email to The Los Angeles Times. "He worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober," Habachy said.

"He genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to other families dealing with the losses and heartaches caused by drugs," he continued.

Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered facedown and unresponsive in the bathtub of her Georgia home she shared with Gordon. She died at the age of 22 nearly six months later in July 2015.

An autopsy indicated that her death was caused by complications related to drugs and immersion in water. Houston died at the age of 48 in February 2012 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub while intoxicated.

Gordon was found liable in the wrongful death case of Bobbi Kristina Brown and was ordered by a judge to pay $36 million to her family.