Melanie Panayiotou, George Michael's sister, dead at 55

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Melanie Panayiotou, the sister of late singer George Michael, died on Christmas at the age of 55, three years to the day of her brother's death.

Panayiotou's family confirmed her death in a statement through their lawyer.

"We can confirm that tragically, Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time," they said.

Panayiotu was found dead in her London home by her older sister Yioda. Metropolitan Police confirmed to the BBC that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Panayiotu, a makeup artist, was close to her brother and inherited a large part of Michael's estate along with Yioda, 57. Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

Michael and Panayiotu are also survived by their father Kyriacos, who goes by Jack.