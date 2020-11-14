Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have split up after nine years as a couple.

People, Us Weekly and E! reported the breakup Friday.

Advertisement

The pair, who were engaged for seven years and share two children, have not publicly announced their separation.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the couple told People.

"It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."