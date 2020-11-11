Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black got the boot from Season 4 of FOX's The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

"That was fun! WHO guessed it? A lot of you did, that's WHO! Lisa Hartman Black and I had quite the time as the Snow Owls on @MaskedSingerFOX this season!" Clint Black tweeted after the episode aired.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the program's judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was the first costumed celebrity eliminated this season.

Actor Mickey Rourke later took himself out of the competition, and TV icon Brian Austin Green, retired pro football player/sports commentator Mark Sanchez, talk-show host Wendy Williams and comedian Bob Saget were subsequently cut from the show.