Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pop music star Ariana Grande's Positions is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Trippie Redd's Pegasus, followed by Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon at No. 3, Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 4 and Sam Smith's Love Goes at No. 5.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 6, Busta Rhymes' Ele 2: The Wrath of God at No. 7, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 8, Queen Naija's Missunderstand at No. 9 and the Hamilton soundtrack at No. 10.