Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Luke Cook is a new dad.

The 33-year-old actor welcomed his first child, son Chaplin Benjamin, with his wife, Kara Wilson, on Wednesday.

Cook shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with his baby boy.

"Chaplin Benjamin Cook. Born 11/11/2020. Kara was brave. We all cried. He's a joy," he captioned the post.

Wilson, a stylist, confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"I've dreamt about what this moment would feel like for what seems like an eternity. To finally hold you in my arms for the first time. To stare at you. To take you in. To breathe you in. That small... It's what only my dreams have been made of," Wilson wrote. "And now here you are. This little person, Our little person."

"It's been you in there this whole time. Love. Pure, unconditional, Heart shatteringly overwhelmingly Love. Yesterday you made us a family, You made me a mother and you became our whole world. Thank you for choosing us to be your guides through this life. I am in heaven!"

Cook's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-stars Lucy Davis and Sam Corlett and actress Alycia Debnam-Carey were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"This is so wonderful and beautiful and amazing!!!! God I love babies so much! So happy for you all," Davis wrote.

"So beautiful Lukey!" Corlett added.

"ahhh Congratulations!!! Sending so much love," Debnam-Carey said.

Cook and Wilson announced in June that they were expecting.

"We're going to have a little baby! A little baby boy. And we're very excited and a little scared but mostly very excited!" Cook said on Instagram.

Cook plays Lucifer on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in December. The series stars Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto and Chance Perdomo.