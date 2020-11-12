Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Big Brother alum Rachel Reilly is a mom of two.

The 36-year-old television personality welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband and former Big Brother co-star, Brendon Villegas, this week.

Villegas shared the news in a tweet Wednesday.

"Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby. Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well. They are recovering at UCLA," Villegas wrote.

"I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior. No name as of yet," he said.

Reilly and Villegas also have a 4-year-old daughter, Adora. The couple announced on Mother's Day in May that they were expecting again after "trying for a while."

"Happy Mother's Day! We have a lot to celebrate this year. As a mom it's my day to celebrate Adora & OMG baby #2!!" Reilly wrote on Instagram.

Reilly shared new family photos in July from a family trip to Big Sur.

Reilly and Villegas met and started dating during Big Brother Season 12, which aired in 2010. The couple returned for Big Brother Season 13 and later competed in The Amazing Race Seasons 20 and 24.

Reilly and Villegas married in September 2012.