Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will return to Netflix in December.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Dec. 31, and teaser trailer for Part 4 on Monday.

The preview shows Kiernan Shipka "back in action" as teenage witch Sabrina Spellman. The characters face great peril and an impending war.

Part 4 will see The Eldritch Terrors come to Greendale. Sabrina (Shipka) and the coven must fight each threat one-by-one, which lead up to The Void, or the End of All Things.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the Archie comic book series of the same name. The series is a dark reimagining of Sabrina's origins.

The TV series is created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and co-stars Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair and Gavin Leatherwood. Part 4 will conclude the show.

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy," Aguirre-Sacasa said in July. "I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show."