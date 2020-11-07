Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Cast members of the 1980s sitcom Family Ties are reuniting for an online fundraising special for The Actors Fund on Tuesday.

Confirmed to participate remotely in Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's upcoming installment of Stars in the House are Family Ties veterans Meredith Baxter (Elyse Keaton,) Michael Gross (Steven Keaton,) Michael J. Fox (Alex P. Keaton,) Tina Yothers (Jennifer Keaton,) Marc Price (Irwin "Skippy" Handelman) and Scott Valentine (Nick Moore.)

Missing is Justine Bateman, who played Alex and Jennifer's sister Mallory on the family sitcom, and Tracy Pollen, Fox's real-life wife, who played Alex's girlfriend Ellen. Bateman and Pollan have stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.

The show ran 1982-89.

The reunion can be viewed at 8 p.m. EST on People magazine's Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as on PeopleTV's Facebook and Twitter, on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com.

"We're so thankful that our audiences continue to generously donate to StarsInTheHouse.com, which goes directly to The Actors Fund, helping anyone in the artistic community with essential needs like financial support to buy groceries, pay rent and pay doctor's bills. We're overwhelmed with gratitude that we raised over $15,000 during Tuesday's all-day 'Vote-a-thon' broadcast," said Rudetsky and Wesley in a press release.

"During this time of what seems like unending national stress, we find that our audiences are drawn to reunions of what we call 'comfort TV,' those TV shows from yesteryear that brought us all so much joy. Some of our most popular episodes featured TV shows like Taxi, Frasier and Melrose Place, and we have no doubt the Family Ties reunion is going to be one of our most viewed!"