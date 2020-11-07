Nov. 7 (UPI) -- British actor Geoffrey Palmer -- known for his collaborations with actress Judi Dench -- has died at age 93.

His agent confirmed his death at home Friday to The Radio Times and the BBC.

No cause was specified.

Palmer and Dench starred together in the sitcom As Time Goes By, as well as the movies The Madness of King George, Tomorrow Never Dies and Mrs Brown.

Palmer's other credits included Doctor Who, Fawlty Towers, Butterflies, The Saint, The Avengers, Blackadder Goes Forth, The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin, A Fish Called Wanda, Clockwise, The Pink Panther 2, The Hollow Crown, Parade's End and Paddington.

We are saddened to hear of the death of actor Geoffrey Palmer. pic.twitter.com/HcgiAH8Tf1— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 6, 2020

"Very sad to hear that Geoffrey Palmer has left us," actor and comedian Eddie Izzard tweeted. "I was very excited to meet him once and then had the honor to act with him in the film Lost Christmas. His work will stay with us and through that he can live on forever. Good work Sir. Rest in peace."

"The flight path gag wiping out the lines of Reggie Perrin's brother in law is one of my favorite running gags in comedy. RIP to the brilliantly funny Geoffrey Palmer," filmmaker Edgar Wright said.

"RIP Geoffrey Palmer. He played my father in Dennis Potter's Christabel, which we shot many moons ago. He was a brilliant actor and a lovely man," model and actress Elizabeth Hurley posted.