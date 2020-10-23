Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Spike Lee is set to be honored with the 34th American Cinematheque Award during a virtual event that will take place on Jan. 14.

American Cinematheque, a non-profit organization, holds the event annually as a fundraiser for the company's year-round programming at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., and the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Calif.

The American Cinematheque Award is given to filmmakers and actors who have made significant contributions to the film industry.

Details on the virtual ceremony including who will be participating in the Lee tribute, will be announced at a later date.

"As a cultural organization that celebrates the importance of film in our society, Spike Lee is the perfect choice for the Cinematheque's annual award," American Cinematheque chair Rick Nicita said in a statement.

"Spike's ability to perceive and depict the tone of contemporary society is shown in his movies, ranging from Do the Right Thing, She's Gotta Have It, Malcom X and BlacKkKlansman to name only a few. He continues his outstanding output with this year's Da 5 Bloods and American Utopia. We look forward with great anticipation to where he will next shine his light," he continued.

Lee last released in September a filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia on HBO. Byrne, a founding member of the Talking Heads, performed songs from his album American Utopia and Talking Heads hits, along with 11 other musicians.