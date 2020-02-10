Director Spike Lee (R) wore a custom suit at the 2020 Academy Awards, honoring Kobe Bryant after the NBA legend died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Director Spike Lee posted several Kobe Bryant tributes to his Instagram account, following the NBA legend's tragic Jan. 26 helicopter crash. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Spike Lee (R) worked with Kobe Bryant for his 2009 documentary Kobe Doin' Work . Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Director and longtime New York Knicks fan Spike Lee honored late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant by wearing a custom Kobe Bryant-inspired tuxedo at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Lee wore the purple and gold threads with a pair of Nike Kobe 9 Elite basketball shoes Sunday in Los Angeles. Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Giana were among nine who died during a helicopter crash Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

Singer Billie Eilish also performed Yesterday, by the Beatles during the Oscars 2020 in Memoriam, honoring actors, writers, producers and other celebrities who have recently died. Kobe's picture was shown first.

"Life is too shot to get bogged down and be discouraged," the big screen read, featuring a quote from Bryant. "You have to keep moving. You have to keep growing."

Lee's tuxedo also had the No. 2 and No. 4 embroidered on its lapel, referencing one of the jersey numbers Kobe wore during his career with the Lakers. The director also had on a purple hat and purple glasses.

Red carpet host Ryan Seacrest asked Lee about his suit before the award show. Lee was speechless when Seacrest asked how Lee "was doing" after Kobe's death.

Lee worked with Kobe on his 2009 documentary Kobe Doin' Work. Kobe won an Oscar for his animated short film Dear Basketball in 2018.