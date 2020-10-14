Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Actress Conchata Ferrell has died following complications after a heart attack, her family said. She was 77.

Ferrell's daughter, Samantha Anderson, told The New York Times Tuesday she died at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles on Monday.

"RIP CONCHATA FERRELL," the Golden Globe Awards Facebook page said Tuesday, announcing her death. "Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

The three-time Emmy nominee is best known for her roles in the sitcoms The Ranch, Two and a Half Men, Teen Angel and E/R, TV dramas L.A. Law and Hearts Afire, and the films Mystic Pizza, Edward Scissorhands, True Romance and Erin Brockovich.

Her former Two and a Half Men cast-mates took to Twitter to mourn her death.

"An absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your "people" keeping was perfect," Charlie Sheen said, using the name of Ferrell's character on the show and posting a photo of the two of them together on the sitcom's set.

"My Thoughts are with Arnie, Samantha, her family, and the many students whose lives she touched at UCLA. 2020 is just merciless. #RIPConchataFerrell," Jon Cryer said.

Holland Taylor retweeted his post, adding: "You always knew how to say a thing... Merciless."

"Lovely, brilliant Chatti. I'm weeping. She was the warmest, most gracious lady. Her husband Arnie came to every single taping of Two and a Half Men and sat in the audience, beaming with pride. Her sweet daughter Samantha was often there too. Oh, she was loved. She will be missed," Melanie Lynskey said in her own post.

"RIP Chatty Ferrell - what a treat to work with you - thanks for your realness and the honesty you brought to everything you touched," The Ranch actress Nancy Travis tweeted.