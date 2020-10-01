Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards were announced on Thursday with Will Smith, Ellen Pompeo and Megan Thee Stallion earning nominations across film, television and music.

Smith is nominated for Male Movie Star of 2020 and Action Movie Star of 2020, while his film Bad Boys for Life is nominated for The Movie of 2020 and The Action Movie of 2020.

Advertisement

Pompeo is up for Female TV Star of 2020 and Drama TV Star of 2020, while her show Grey's Anatomy is nominated for The Show of 2020 and The Drama Show of 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion leads all music nominees along with Justin Bieber with six nods each. Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for The Female Artist of 2020, The Song of 2020 twice for "Savage" and "WAP" featuring Cardi B, The Music Video of 2020 for "WAP" and The Collaboration of 2020 twice for "WAP" and "Savage Remix" featuring Beyonce.

Birds of Prey, Extraction, Hamilton, Project Power, The Invisible Man, The Old Guard, and Trolls World Tour are also nominated for The Movie of 2020, while Never Have I Ever, Outer Banks, The Bachelor, The Last Dance, The Masked Singer, This Is Us and Tiger King are also up for The Show of 2020.

The Weeknd's After Hours, Future's High Off Life, Bieber's Changes, Lady Gaga's Chromatica, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Taylor Swift's Folklore, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 and Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG are nominated for The Album of 2020.

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the People's Icon of 2020 award.

The full list of nominees can be found on the E! website.

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will air Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. EDT on E! Fans can vote for their favorites starting Thursday through Oct. 23.