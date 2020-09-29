Sept. 29 (UPI) -- BET announced on Tuesday the nominees for the 15th annual Hip Hop Awards with DaBaby earning a leading 12 nominations.

DaBaby is nominated for Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year and Impact Track for "Rockstar (BLM Remix)" featuring Roddy Ricch.

DaBaby has two nominations for Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collab and Hip Hop Album of the Year for his albums Blame It On Baby and Kirk.

Future's High Off Life, Lil Baby's My Turn, Megan Thee Stallion's Suga and Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being AntiSocial are also nominated for Hip Hop Album of the Year.

Drake, Future, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch will be competing with DaBaby for Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Pop Smoke ad Rod Wave are nominated for Best New Hip Hop Artist.

Roddy Ricch is in second place with 11 nominations followed by Drake and Stallion being tied with eight each. The full list of nominees can be found on BET's official website.

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards will premiere Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT.