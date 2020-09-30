Filmmaker David S. Goyer is working on Spotify audio drama called "Batman Unburied." Photo by Robert Pietranton/Warner Bros.

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Writer/producer/director David S. Goyer has signed on to executive produce Batman Unburied, a new audio drama he originated for Spotify.

"Specific details are being kept under wraps, but the series will explore the darker aspects of Bruce Wayne's psychology," a press release said.

Advertisement

No casting has been announced yet for the narrative scripted podcast, which is expected to premiere in 2021.

"I've been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story -- returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity," said Goyer in a statement Tuesday. "We'll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight's Rogues Gallery."

Goyer also is currently executive producing the upcoming Netflix/Warner Bros. Television drama series based on Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

He previously penned director Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, co-wrote Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and wrote Man of Steel.

His other credits include the Blade franchise, as well as DaVinci's Demons, Terminator: Dark Fate, Constantine and Krypton.

Ben Affleck will be seen playing Batman in the upcoming Zack Snyder cut of Justice League and will reprise the hero in The Flash.

Robert Pattinson will play the hero in The Batman, which is filming now.