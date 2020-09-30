Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Shannen Doherty told Elle magazine she remains hopeful in her fight against Stage IV breast cancer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed actress said she intends to write letters or make videos for loved ones for after she is gone, but isn't ready yet to say her "final" goodbyes yet.

"I'm not signing off," she said. "I feel like I'm a very, very healthy human being. It's hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you're going to live another 10 or 15 years."

Doherty is developing a new television show and trying to use her celebrity to raise awareness about her illness.

"It's like anybody with Stage IV faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture," Doherty said. "I'm not ready for pasture. I've got a lot of life in me."

The actress shared on Instagram Tuesday an outdoor portrait of her wearing a dress and boots and looking serious and beautiful for the magazine photo shoot.

The magazine article came out a week after Doherty's former 90210 co-star Jason Priestley discussed the actress' health battle in a television interview.

"Shannen's a real tough girl, and Shannen's a fighter and she's always been a fighter," Priestley told Australia's Studio 10. "I know that she will continue to fight as hard as she can."

Doherty announced in February that her breast cancer had returned and was Stage IV, but she was undergoing treatment.

She was first diagnosed in 2015, but underwent chemotherapy and was cancer-free by 2017.