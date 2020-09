Drew Barrymore arrives at Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards in New York City. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Zac Efron attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Zac Efron is set to star in a remake of "Firestarter." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Greatest Showman and High School Musical star Zac Efron has landed the lead role in a remake of the horror classic, Firestarter.

"Welcome to the fam @ZacEfron #firestarter," production company Blumhouse tweeted Tuesday.

Keith Thomas is directing the thriller based on Stephen King's novel about a girl abducted by a shadowy government agency after she develops pyrokinetic powers and the ability to see the future.

Efron will play the child's father.

Drew Barrymore, David Keith, Heather Locklear, Martin Sheen, George C. Scott and Louise Fletcher starred in a 1984 film version of the tale.

Efron's other credits include Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Neighbors and The Paperboy. He also recently hosted the travel docu-series Down to Earth and signed on to star in a remake of Three Men and a Baby.