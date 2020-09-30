Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Greatest Showman and High School Musical star Zac Efron has landed the lead role in a remake of the horror classic, Firestarter.

"Welcome to the fam @ZacEfron #firestarter," production company Blumhouse tweeted Tuesday.

Keith Thomas is directing the thriller based on Stephen King's novel about a girl abducted by a shadowy government agency after she develops pyrokinetic powers and the ability to see the future.

Efron will play the child's father.

Drew Barrymore, David Keith, Heather Locklear, Martin Sheen, George C. Scott and Louise Fletcher starred in a 1984 film version of the tale.

Efron's other credits include Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Neighbors and The Paperboy. He also recently hosted the travel docu-series Down to Earth and signed on to star in a remake of Three Men and a Baby.