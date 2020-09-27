Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Japanese actress Takeuchi Yuko died in her Tokyo apartment this weekend. She was 40.

The Cyborg and Miss Sherlock star was found unresponsive by her husband, actor Nakabayashi Taiki, early Sunday.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed, but police are investigating it as a suicide.

In addition to her husband, Yuko is also survived by two children, including a son born in January.

Her other credits include Asuka, Love and Life in the White, The Ring, Innocent World and The Triumphant Return of General Rouge.

Yuko's death follows the recent suicides of Japanese actress Sei Ashina this month, actor Haruma Miura in July and wrestling icon Hana Kimura in May.