Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson is set to reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe character of Nick Fury in a possible series for Disney+.

If the show is officially green-lit, it would be Jackson's first lead TV role.

Mr. Robot scribe Kyle Bradstreet is writing and will executive produce the Marvel Studios project about the Avengers handler.

No details have been released regarding additional casting, a timeline or plot for the show.

Jackson has played Fury in numerous Marvel films, as well as in the ABC series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, since 2008's Iron Man.

Jackson's other credits include Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, the Star Wars franchise, Snakes on a Plane, Unbreakable, Glass and Coach Carter.