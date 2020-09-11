Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are introducing their newborn son.

Hilaria Baldwin, 36, shared her baby boy's name, Eduardo Pau Lucas, and a photo of the infant Thursday on Instagram.

"We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin," she captioned the post. "Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz. His name means 'wealthy guardian of peace and light.' We love you baby Edu."

Journalist Katie Couric and actresses Mindy Kaling and Daniella Monet sent love in the comments.

"Beautiful. Sending love," Couric wrote.

"Eduardo, you are beautiful," Monet said.

Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to Eduardo on Tuesday and shared the news Wednesday on Instagram.

"We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier," she said.

Eduardo is Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's fifth child together. The couple have a daughter, Carmen, 7, and three other sons, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2. Baldwin also has a daughter, Ireland, 24, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

Hilaria Baldwin shared a family photo Friday and reflected on the anniversary of 9/11.

"Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the initial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together... hearts full," she captioned the post.

"Today we wake up to 9/11 and I think about my little New Yorkers, my little beings of this next generation. We talk to them about the significance of today, in different ways to each, as they are different ages. We remember, we mourn, and we honor," she said.

Hilaria Baldwin announced her pregnancy in April after experiencing two miscarriages in 2019.