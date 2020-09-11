Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight couple Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are expecting their first child.

The Season 9 stars confirmed McNeill's pregnancy in an Instagram post Thursday.

"It's true, we're expanding our family!! What a blessing?! Thank you all for of the well wishes and blessings on our family," McNeill wrote.

"Yay! Sandy is going to be a big sister!" she added, referencing the couple's dog. "#marriedatfirstsight #mafslifetime #teamparents #babyontheway #teamchocolateybaby."

McNeill and Okotie also shared the news with People.

"We're excited to announce that we are expecting our first child!" the couple said in a statement. "It's surreal to think that less than two years ago we met for the first time at the altar and now we are expanding our family!"

"We are blessed to begin this new chapter and can't wait to meet our little bundle of joy," the pair added.

McNeill and Okotie met and married in Season 9 of Married at First Sight, a Lifetime reality series which pairs couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in March.

"It's been an amazing first year and looking forward to the next 100 years," Okotie wrote on Instagram. "Love you @deonna.mcneill!"

Other Married at First Sight couples are expecting children. Season 7 stars Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are expecting their second child, while Season 5 stars Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico are also expecting baby No. 2.