Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow performed her new single from home on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The 58-year-old singer-songwriter gave a remote performance of "In the End" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

In "In the End," Crow criticizes President Donald Trump and Christians "who would wield their own power and greed and desire."

"There's a fly on the wall in the house on the hill / Where the king of the world watches TV / And the people await for his latest mandate / To a nation of angry believers / His words are a drug while his loyal band of thugs / Cover up all his many transgressions," Crow sings.

Crow released a music video for "In the End" last week featuring depictions of Trump, his cabinet members and the White House. In the description, Crow called for compassionate leadership across the aisle.

"What is happening in Congress is not relegated to one party," she said. "The point is, if we cannot have leaders who are public servants out of desire to serve America, we must vote for those who are."

Crow also called for change in a new music video for her 2012 song "Woman in the White House" released in August.

Crow released her 11th studio album, Threads, in August 2019. On Thursday, she announced a pair of virtual concerts, "Songs from the Big Green Barn," for Sept. 18 and 19.