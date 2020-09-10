Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones and The Avengers actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82.

Rigg's agent Simon Beresford confirmed in a statement to The Wrap that Rigg died at home Thursday morning.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning," Beresford said. "She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

"Dame Diana was an icon of theatre, film, and television. She was the recipient of BAFTA, Emmy, Tony and Evening Standard Awards for her work on stage and screen," he added. "Dame Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed."

Rigg's daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, said in a statement to The Telegraph that Rigg was diagnosed with cancer in March.

"My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family," Stirling said.

"She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession," she added. "I will miss her beyond words."

During her early career, Rigg appeared in theater productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company, and made her Broadway debut in 1971. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Play at the Tony Awards three times: for Abelard and Heloïse, The Misanthrope and Medea.

Rigg also had roles in TV and film. She made her debut as Emma Peel on The Avengers in 1965, and portrayed James Bond's wife, Tracy Bond, in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

In more recent years, Rigg appeared on Doctor Who and played Lady Olenna Tyrell, aka the Queen of Thorns, on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys twice for her role as Olenna.