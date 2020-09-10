Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen is back with new music.

The 70-year-old singer-songwriter shared a music video Thursday for the song "Letter to You."

The video shows Springsteen composing and recording the song with his longtime band, the E Street Band. The group recorded at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey.

"Letter to You" is the title track from Springsteen's forthcoming album with the E Street Band. In a press release, Springsteen said the Letter to You album was recorded in just five days.

"I love the emotional nature of Letter to You," he said. "And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we've never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I've had."

Letter to You also features three songs that Springsteen wrote in the early 1970s but never released: "If I Was the Priest," "Song for Orphans" and "Janey Needs a Shooter."

The album also includes the songs "One Minute You're Here," "Burnin' Train," "Last Man Standing," "The Power of Prayer," "House of a Thousand Guitars," "Rainmaker," "Ghosts" and "I'll See You in My Dreams."

Springsteen will release Letters to You on Oct. 23. The album is a followup to Western Stars, released in June 2019.