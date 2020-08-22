Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Pope Leo XII in 1760
-- French composer Claude Debussy in 1862
-- Charles Jenkins, inventor of airplane brakes and the conical drinking cup, in 1867
-- Writer-critic Dorothy Parker in 1893
-- Blues musician John Lee Hooker in 1912 or 1917
-- Heart surgeon Dr. Denton Cooley in 1920
-- Science fiction writer Ray Bradbury in 1920
-- Actor Honor Blackman in 1925
-- French fashion designer Marc Bohan in 1926 (age 94)
-- Retired U.S. Army Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf in 1934
-- Writer E. Annie Proulx in 1935 (age 85)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Yastrzemski in 1939 (age 81)
-- Actor Valerie Harper in 1939
-- Football Hall of Fame member Bill Parcells in 1941 (age 79)
-- Actor Cindy Williams in 1947 (age 73)
-- Swimming Hall of Fame member Diana Nyad in 1949 (age 71)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Paul Molitor in 1956 (age 64)
-- Singer/songwriter Tori Amos in 1963 (age 57)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Mats Wilander in 1964 (age 56)
-- Actor Ty Burrell in 1967 (age 53)
-- Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis in 1970 (age 50)
-- Actor Richard Armitage in 1971 (age 49)
-- Actor Kristen Wiig in 1973 (age 47)
-- Singer Howie Dorough in 1973 (age 47)
-- Comedian James Corden in 1978 (age 42)
-- Actor Israel Broussard in 1994 (age 26)
-- Singer Dua Lipa in 1995 (age 25)