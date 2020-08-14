Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is back with a new music video.

The 24-year-old singer released a video Friday for "Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix)" featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott.

The video features Lipa, Elliott and several young people. The young people become obsessed with a maze-like symbol that leads them to a glowing crystal in a field.

"I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become Club Future Nostalgia and the absolute queens Missy Elliott and Madonna joined me for an epic remix of 'Levitating,'" Lipa said in a statement.

"Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix)" appears on Club Future Nostalgia, Lipa's forthcoming remix album. The album also features a "Physical" remix featuring Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson.

Lipa will release Club Future Nostalgia on Aug. 21.

The original versions of "Levitating" and "Physical" both appear on Lipa's second studio album, Future Nostalgia, released in March. The remix album will feature remixes of all the Future Nostalgia songs and more.

Lipa teased collaborations with Normani and Miley Cyrus during an interview on Watch What Happens Live in May.

Earlier this week, Lipa interviewed Gwen Stefani while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! Stefani discussed her experience living with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, on his Oklahoma ranch.