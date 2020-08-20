Andrew Garfield arrives on the red carpet for the 89th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. The actor turns 37 on August 20. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Amy Adams arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. She turns 46 on August 20.

Demi Lovato arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. The singer turns 28 on August 20.

Fred Durst arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Rock the Kasbah" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on October 19, 2015, in New York City. The rocker turns 50 on August 20.

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, in 1833

-- Horror writer H.P. Lovecraft in 1890

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Lopez in 1908

-- Boxing promoter Don King in 1931 (age 89)

-- George Mitchell, former U.S. senator/diplomat, in 1933 (age 87)

-- One-time presidential candidate/former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul in 1935 (age 85)

-- Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in 1941

-- Singer/songwriter Isaac Hayes in 1942

-- Actor Sylvester McCoy in 1943 (age 77)

-- Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1944

-- Journalist Connie Chung in 1946 (age 74)

-- Singer Robert Plant in 1948 (age 72)

-- Science fiction writer Greg Bear in 1951 (age 69)

-- Musician John Hiatt in 1952 (age 68)

-- TV personality Al Roker in 1954 (age 66)

-- Actor Joan Allen in 1956 (age 64)

-- Filmmaker David O. Russell in 1958 (age 62)

-- Singer Fred Durst in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Amy Adams in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Misha Collins in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Ben Barnes in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Andrew Garfield in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Manny Jacinto in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Alex Newell in 1992 (age 28)

-- Singer Demi Lovato in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Liana Liberato in 1995 (age 25)