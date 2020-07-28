July 28 (UPI) -- Actors Misha Collins and Michael Sheen are teaming up to raise funds for people experiencing homelessness.

Collins, 45, who plays the angel Castiel on Supernatural, and Sheen, 51, who portrays the angel Aziraphale on Good Omens, launched the new campaign Super Good on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Collins and Sheen helped design two T-shirts and a necklace that are being sold on Stands. 100% of the profits will benefit charities, including Lydia Place, a nonprofit in Bellingham, Wash.

"My family struggled when I was a child -- we were even homeless at times, so I can relate to how hard that can be," Collins said in a statement. "With COVID-19, more families than ever are facing extreme hardship, the poorest families are the ones most likely to have lost jobs, and most likely to be losing housing, so now this issue seems more pressing than ever."

"This campaign will mobilize people to support organizations like Lydia Place doing 'super good' work to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness. Besides, teaming up with Michael Sheen (who is a much better human being than I am and might literally be an angel) ups my angelic 'street cred,' which should help me fit in with the other angels in our neighborhood. It's a rough crowd," he jokingly added.

Sheen said Good Omens fans encouraged him to collaborate with Collins on a campaign.

Advertisement

"The fact that we were both known for playing angels seemed like a synchronicity that couldn't be ignored. When the suggestion was made for us to team up for a campaign around homelessness it just seemed like such a perfect opportunity," Sheen said.

Sheen said the COVID-19 pandemic changed their approach to their work.

"Whilst that presents a huge challenge it also presents an opportunity," the actor said. "It gives us a chance to change the way that we support people who are homeless, the way we provide opportunities to people who have experienced homelessness and the way that people who haven't experienced homelessness see and think about the people that have."

"I'm really excited to be joining forces with the heavenly Mr. Misha and I hope it's just the first of many divine interventions to come," he added.

My fellow lover of humanity @mishacollins and I have decided to join forces for #SuperGood. 100% of profits from our tees & necklace will go toward helping relieve homelessness here & in the US. (PS: you're going to want to see the back). Get yours here: https://t.co/KGViY0njrE pic.twitter.com/69R95EHNSI— michael sheen (@michaelsheen) July 28, 2020

Collins and Sheen will host a live stream on their social media platforms Thursday at 3 p.m. EST to further discuss the campaign.