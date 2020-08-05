Adam McKay (L) and Charles Randolph appear backstage at the 88th Academy Awards on February 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Amy Adams is reuniting with filmmaker Adam McKay and is set to star in limited series drama Kings of America for Netflix.

The limited series will follow the stories of three powerful women including a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher.

The trio will fight against the retail giant, resulting in the biggest class action lawsuit in U.S. history.

Adams will star as one of the leads and is executive producing through her production company Bond Group Entertainment along with Stacy O'Neil.

McKay, who worked with Adams on 2018 film Vice, will direct the first episode and is also executive producing along with Betsy Koch through Hyperobject Industries.

Diana Son (Genius: Aretha, 13 Reasons Why) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jess Kimball Leslie, who created the series, is writing and executive producing.

Vice, about former Vice President Dick Cheney, earned eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Adams.