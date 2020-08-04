Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sean Penn is a married man.

The 59-year-old actor, director and producer shared details about his wedding Monday on Late Night with Seth Meyers following reports he married actress Leila George, 28.

Penn confirmed reports by showing off his wedding ring. He said he married at home Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We did a COVID wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house [with] my two children and her brother, and we did it that way," Penn said.

Penn agreed with host Seth Meyers that there were benefits to having a small wedding due to the health crisis.

"Let's say there are socially liberating factors under COVID," he said.

Philanthropist Irena Medavoy, the wife of Black Swan producer Mike Medavoy, had congratulated Penn and George in a since-deleted Instagram post Friday.

"We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you," she wrote. "We are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner. You are meant to be together. God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn's #marriage."

Penn was previously married to singer Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and to actress Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. He has two children, daughter Dylan, 29, and son Hopper, 26, with Wright.

Penn and George, the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio, made their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2016.