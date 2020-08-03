Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens confirmed they're dating with new selfies. Photo by simonebiles/Instagram Stories

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Simone Biles and her new boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are making their relationship Instagram official.

The 23-year-old Olympic gymnast and 25-year-old NFL player confirmed they're dating with a pair of selfies on Biles' Instagram account Sunday.

One of the pictures shows Biles smiling for the camera as Owens puts his arms around her to take the photo. The other pictures shows Owens kissing Biles on the back of her neck.

"it's just us," Biles captioned the post.

Biles also shared a photo with Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, on Instagram Stories.

Biles and Owens were first linked in July after Biles wished Owens a happy birthday on Instagram Stories.

"Happy 25th birthday," she wrote. "Hope this year brings you everything you want & more."

Biles confirmed in the August issue of Vogue that she split from her boyfriend Stacey Ervin, Jr., in March after three years of dating.

"It's hard being young and having that long of relationship and then ending it," she said. "But it was for the best."

Biles also discussed how she resumed gymnastics training in May amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She confirmed she's "starting to train" for the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed to 2021 in March due to the health crisis.