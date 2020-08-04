Aug. 4 (UPI) -- British royal Meghan Markle is celebrating her 39th birthday.

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, received birthday wishes from the royal family Tuesday, including from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Kensington Palace official Twitter, which represents William and Middleton, shared a photo of Markle kneeling and speaking with a young girl.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" the post reads.

The queen's Royal Family Instagram account posted a photo of Elizabeth and Markle from a 2018 visit to Cheshire, England.

"Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!" the post reads.

The Clarence House official Instagram, which represents Charles and Camilla, shared a portrait of Markle.

"Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" the post reads.

Markle spent her birthday in Los Angeles, where she has lived with her husband, Prince Harry, and their 14-month-old son, Archie, since March. Hello! said the family is renting a home owned by Tyler Perry.

Markle and Harry announced in January that they would "step back" from the royal family and split their time between North America and Britain. The couple gave up their royal titles and public funding in Britain in order to live independently in North America.

William and Middleton said in an interview with BBC News in April that they're keeping in touch with family online amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.