Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Pope Urban VII in 1521
-- English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in 1792
-- Fashion designer Louis Vuitton in 1821
-- Queen Elizabeth, mother of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in 1900
-- Legendary jazz musician Louis Armstrong in 1901
-- Swedish architect Raoul Wallenberg, credited with saving 100,000 Jews from the Nazis during World War II, in 1912
-- Longtime White House reporter Helen Thomas in 1920
-- Actor Richard Belzer in 1944 (age 76)
-- Author Sapphire, born Ramona Lofton, in 1950 (age 70)
-- Actor Billy Bob Thornton in 1955 (age 65)
-- Football Hall of Fame member John Riggins in 1949 (age 71)
-- Actor/voice actor Lauren Tom in 1961 (age 59)
-- Actor Daniel Dae Kim in 1968 (age 52)
-- Race car driver Jeff Gordon in 1971 (age 49)
-- Former U.S. President Barack Obama in 1961 (age 59)
-- Dancer Kym Johnson in 1976 (age 44)
-- Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, in 1981 (age 39)
-- Actor Dylan Sprouse in 1992 (age 28)
-- Actor Cole Sprouse in 1992 (age 28)