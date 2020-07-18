Lisa Marie Presley attends the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Actress Riley Keough shared on Instagram Saturday a message for her brother Benjamin Keough, who died last weekend.

The Keoughs are the grandchildren of late rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley, and the children of musicians Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough.

Benjamin Keough, also a singer and actor, died Sunday of suicide. He was 27.

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone," Riley, 31, wrote in her post, which also featured a gallery of candid photos of her and her sibling.

"I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."