Joe Russo (L) and Anthony Russo arrive for the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2019 in Las Vegas. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Gosling attends the "First Man" premiere in Washington, D.C. in 2018. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Chris Evans is to star in the new Netflix movie "The Gray Man." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling are teaming up to star in Netflix's espionage thriller, The Gray Man.

The screen adaptation of Mark Greaney's novels will reunite Evans with his Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

Their next movie is expected to have a budget of about $200 million.

"The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe," Joe Russo told Deadline. "We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down."

Gosling's credits include First Man, The Nice Guys and The Notebook.

Evans was recently seen in the TV drama Defending Jacob and the film Knives Out.