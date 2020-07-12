July 12 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Benjamin Keough -- son of musicians Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley -- has died at age 27.

Keough's sister is The Lodge actress Riley Keough.

TMZ reported he died from an apparent, self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

"Lisa Marie is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley," Presley's representative told ETOnline. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."