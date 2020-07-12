July 12 (UPI) -- Rudolph Johnson, a rapper who performed under the name Lil Marlo, was shot and killed in Atlanta this weekend.

His age was reported as both 27 and 30 by various media outlets.

TMZ said Johnson was shot while driving on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene when he crashed his car.

"Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation," a police representative told Billboard. "At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting."

A spokesman for the Quality Control record label, which Johnson had been part of since 2017, also confirmed the hip-hop artist's death to The Chicago Tribune.

His solo songs include "1st N 3rd," "F****em" and "9 + Z6ne = 1'5." He also collaborated with Lil Baby and Gucci Mane on "The Load."

"We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother," rapper Lil Yachty posted on Instagram on Saturday night.