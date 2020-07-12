Darius Rucker performs before the 62nd Annual Daytona 500 on February 16 in Florida. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Darius Rucker has announced he and his wife Beth are divorcing after 20 years of marriage.

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple," Rucker wrote in an Instagram post Saturday.

"We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other's biggest cheerleaders. Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always."

The couple married in 2000 and are the parents of Daniella, 19, and Jack, 15.