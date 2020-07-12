July 12 (UPI) -- Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea has died at age 24, her family wrote in an Instagram post Sunday.

The causes of the deaths for Thea and her baby have not been released to the public.

"To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," the message on Thea's account said.

"Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven."

The London dancer and social-media influencer gained fame for pregnancy videos she starred in with her partner, street dancer Global Boga.