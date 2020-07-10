July 10 (UPI) -- Best friends Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have officially reunited.

Winfrey, 66, and King, 65, shared a hug and enjoyed dinner together Thursday after quarantining separately and testing negative for COVID-19.

King and a small CBS This Morning team arrived at Winfrey's Santa Barbara home at the end of June and were sequestered in the media mogul's guest house.

King shared a video Thursday on Instagram of herself greeting Winfrey with a big hug on the steps of Winfrey's home.

"Quarantine 'ovah'! We got our covid results & @Oprah had us over for a 'freedom dinner' a good time was had by all," she captioned the post.

Winfrey also posted a video of the moment online.

"After 13 and a half days quarantined in my guest house, @gayleking and her @cbsthismorning team released from Covid quarantine," she wrote.

Winfrey previously shared a video of herself and King having a "socially distant lunch." Prior to her arrival at Winfrey's, King had been self-isolating in New York since March 2.

Winfrey took part in Facebook and Instagram's "Celebrate the Class of 2020" virtual event for graduating seniors in May amid the pandemic. She gave a commencement speech where she encouraged young people to become leaders in a post-pandemic world.

"Can you, the class of 2020, show us not how to put the pieces back together again but how to create a new and more evolved normal, a world more just, kind, beautiful, tender, luminous, creative, whole?" Winfrey asked. "We need you to do this because the pandemic has illuminated the vast systemic inequities that have defined life for too many for too long."

Winfrey hosted a two-night town hall on racism on OWN in June following George Floyd's death.