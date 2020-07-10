July 10 (UPI) -- Sarah Paulson is addressing the backlash she received last year from Lisa Vanderpump fans.

The 45-year-old actress shared her experience with Vanderpump's fans during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after saying Vanderpump "wasn't that nice" when they met.

Paulson said Vanderpump fans spewed "vitriol" at her following her remarks about Vanderpump during a lie detector test for Vanity Fair.

"I'm a bit of an idiot in the sense that when I was having that lie detector test they truly strapped everything around me," Paulson said on WWHL. "The guy was sitting there and I felt somehow like if I didn't answer the question properly they were going to call me out anyway."

"Listen, bless the fans. Bless the people who have her back, that's great, but there was a kind of vitriol that was like, 'Wow,'" she added.

During the lie detector test, Paulson said she won't miss Vanderpump on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Vanderpump left the show in June 2019 after nine seasons.

"I'll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is, you know, the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no, I won't miss her," Paulson said. "I met her once at a party. She wasn't that nice to me."

On WWHL, Paulson said her remarks about Vanderpump weren't extreme.

"I didn't say she was a terrible person. I simply said she wasn't that nice to me," she said. "She wasn't, and that's okay. It's not a character assassination. It's just, she wasn't that friendly."

Paulson later "pleaded the fifth" when asked to comment about actress Lea Michele's reported onset behavior.

Paulson will star in American Horror Story Season 10 and portray Linda Tripp in American Crime Story Season 3. She discussed her role as Tripp during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June, saying she will wear prosthetics.