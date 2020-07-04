Kacey Musgraves backstage with her Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Kacey Musgraves performs on NBC's "Today" show in 2019 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Country music stars Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly announced Saturday they are divorcing after nearly three years of marriage.

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," the former couple said in a joint statement.

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

The pair said they reached the decision together after trying hard to make the relationship work.

They added that they hope to remain "true friends for the rest of our lives."

Musgraves and Kelly exchanged wedding vows in Tennessee in October 2017.