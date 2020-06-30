Carl Reiner, Sid Caesar and Howard Morris, from left to right, perform in 1955. File Photo by UPI | License Photo

Carl Reiner, Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca, from left to right, perform on "Sid Caesar Invites You" in 1958.

Norman Lear, Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner, from left to right, attend Brooks' hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2014.

June 30 (UPI) -- Comedian and The Dick Van Dyke Show creator Carl Reiner has died at age 98.

Reiner's son Rob Reiner confirmed in a tweet Tuesday that Reiner, a veteran actor, comedian, writer, producer and director, died Monday evening.

"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light," Rob Reiner wrote.

TMZ said Reiner died at his Beverly Hills home with his family by his side. Reiner's assistant, Judy Nagy, told Variety that Reiner died of natural causes.

Reiner was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Estelle Reiner, who died in 2008. He is survived by Rob Reiner and two other children, daughter Annie Reiner and son Lucas Reiner.

"Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost --- who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world," Reiner tweeted Saturday.

Reiner was born in The Bronx, N.Y., in 1922, and served in the Army Air Forces during World War II. As an entertainer, he first attracted national attention in 1950 by playing Sid Caesar's second banana on Your Show of Shows.

Reiner went on to create, write, produce, direct and appear as an actor in The Dick Van Dyke Show, which aired from 1961 to 1966, and later co-wrote and directed four films for Steve Martin: The Jerk (1979), Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid (1982), The Man with Two Brains (1983) and All of Me (1984).

In more recent years, Reiner played Saul Bloom in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen. He guest starred on Angie Tribeca in 2018 and voiced Carl Reineroceros in Toy Story 4, which opened in theaters in 2019.

For his accomplishments in comedy and his impact on American society, Reiner was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in 2000. He and Rob Reiner received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a joint ceremony in 2017.

Reiner was also an author who released several memoirs, including I Remember Me and What I Forgot to Remember, and the book Why & When The Dick Van Dyke Show Was Born.