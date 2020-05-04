May 4 (UPI) -- Brandy and Chance the Rapper celebrate single moms in the new song "Baby Mama."

The 41-year-old singer and 27-year-old rapper released a single and music video for the song Monday ahead of Mother's Day.

The video, directed by Derek Blanks, shows Brandy performing a choreographed dance routine. Chance the Rapper appears alongside an orange car.

"Baby mama, baby mama / I ain't with that drama, not that baby mama / Ain't dependent on ya, I'm a baby mama," Brandy sings.

Brandy has a 17-year-old daughter, Sy'rai Iman, with her ex-husband, music producer Robert "Big Bert" Smith. She voiced her love for other single moms in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Love to all my #babyMama's out there holding it Down!!! You deserve a CROWN," she wrote.

Brandy released "Baby Mama" as part of a fundraiser for Homes for the Holidays, a Warwick Dunn Charities program that provides single parents with home furnishings and down payment assistance.

"Baby Mama" will appear on Brandy's forthcoming seventh studio album. The singer told Rolling Stone she is finished recording the album and that "Baby Mama" is dedicated to her daughter.

"I feel so honored to be a mom and taking care of my baby. It's a dedication to her and to all moms who are doing the same thing," she said.

The new album is Brandy's first in nearly eight years. The singer released Two Eleven in October 2012.