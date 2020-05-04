May 4 (UPI) -- Amber Heard is mourning the death of her mom, Paige Heard.

The 34-year-old actress announced her mother's death and paid tribute to her mom in an Instagram post Sunday.

Heard shared two photos of herself with her mom, including a picture of Paige Heard holding her as a baby.

"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard," Heard captioned the post. "She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever."

"Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known, she said. "It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years."

Heard said she and her younger sister, Whitney Heard, are grateful for the support they've received from friends and family.

"This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love," she said. "The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving."

Model Cara Delevingne and actress Andie MacDowell showed their support for Heard in the comments.

"I'm so sorry for your loss dear one," MacDowell wrote.

Whitney Heard also posted a tribute on Instagram.

"There are very few pains sharper than losing your momma... beyond heartbroken to say that I've lost mine," she wrote. "Words can't express the amount of gratitude I will forever feel to have had her in my world and for being my first and my most true example of kindness and love."

Heard is known for playing Mera in Aquaman. Jason Momoa, who portrays the title character, said in October that the sequel, Aquaman 2, will be "way bigger" than the first movie.