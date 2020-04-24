Clark Gregg plays Phil Coulson on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," which will premiere its seventh season in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ramy Youssef stars in the Hulu series "Ramy," which will premiere its second season in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Elle Fanning plays Catherine the Great in the new Hulu series "The Great." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch The Great, a new series starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, and Solar Opposites, a new animated sitcom from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, in May.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in May:

May 1

Bloom Season 2

A Life Less Ordinary

Aeon Flux

Assassination Tango

Batman Begins

Billy the Kid

Brick Mansions

Crooked Hearts

Demolition Man

Escape from Alcatraz

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

GoodFellas

Harry Benson: Shoot First

House of D

Megamind

Men with Brooms

Molly

Monster House

Mutant Species

Pathology

Planet 51

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Sands of Iwo Jima

Slums of Beverly Hills

Some Kind of Hero

Soul Food

Sprung

Strategic Air Command

Tamara

Tank Girl

The Conjuring

The Dark Knight

The Graduate

The Green Mile

The Patriot

The Whistle Blower

Treasure Hounds

Universal Soldier

Walking Tall

May 5

Vikings Season 6A

May 8

Solar Opposites Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Delivered New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Spaceship Earth

May 12

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall

May 15

The Great Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Beat Bobby Flay Seasons 8-9

Caribbean Life Season 15

Chopped Seasons 37-39

Fast N' Loud Season 15

Gold Rush Season 8

Murder in the Heartland Season 2

Property Brothers Seasons 12-13

Street Outlaws Seasons 8-9

The Great Food Truck Race Seasons 8-9

The Little Couple Seasons 13-14

Worst Cooks in America Season 14

Open Door Season 2

On the Market Season 1

Reverse Engineering Season 1

Molly Tries Season 1

Andy Explores Season 1

Handcrafted Season 1

From the Test Kitchen Season 1

It's Alive with Brad Season 2

Epic Conversations Season 1

Iconic Characters Season 2

Drag Me Season 1

73 Questions Season 2

Community en Español

It's a Disaster

May 19

Story of the Soaps

Like Crazy

Trial by Fire

May 20

Ultimate Tag Series Premiere

May 22

Holey Moley Season 2 Premiere

To Tell the Truth Season 5 Premiere

Rocketman

Premature

Top End Wedding

Painter and the Thief

May 25

The Tracker

May 26

I Still Believe

May 28

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Premiere

May 29

Ramy Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in May:

May 31

50/50

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Deck the Halls

Eyes of an Angel

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Furry Vengeance

Gator

Good Morning, Killer

Good Will Hunting

Hide

Hornet's Nest

Innocent

Kinsey

Leap Year

Major League II

Man on a Ledge

Megamind

Misery

Natural Born Killers

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Notes on a Scandal

Richard the Lionheart

Ricochet

Righteous Kill

Silent Tongue

Silent Witness

Spider-Man

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Swingers

Tenderness

The Book of Eli

The Cooler

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Up in the Air

Waiting to Exhale

Zombieland