April 24 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch The Great, a new series starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, and Solar Opposites, a new animated sitcom from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, in May.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in May:
May 1
Bloom Season 2
A Life Less Ordinary
Aeon Flux
Assassination Tango
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
Brick Mansions
Crooked Hearts
Demolition Man
Escape from Alcatraz
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
GoodFellas
Harry Benson: Shoot First
House of D
Megamind
Men with Brooms
Molly
Monster House
Mutant Species
Pathology
Planet 51
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Sands of Iwo Jima
Slums of Beverly Hills
Some Kind of Hero
Soul Food
Sprung
Strategic Air Command
Tamara
Tank Girl
The Conjuring
The Dark Knight
The Graduate
The Green Mile
The Patriot
The Whistle Blower
Treasure Hounds
Universal Soldier
Walking Tall
May 5
Vikings Season 6A
May 8
Solar Opposites Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Delivered New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Spaceship Earth
May 12
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall
May 15
The Great Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Beat Bobby Flay Seasons 8-9
Caribbean Life Season 15
Chopped Seasons 37-39
Fast N' Loud Season 15
Gold Rush Season 8
Murder in the Heartland Season 2
Property Brothers Seasons 12-13
Street Outlaws Seasons 8-9
The Great Food Truck Race Seasons 8-9
The Little Couple Seasons 13-14
Worst Cooks in America Season 14
Open Door Season 2
On the Market Season 1
Reverse Engineering Season 1
Molly Tries Season 1
Andy Explores Season 1
Handcrafted Season 1
From the Test Kitchen Season 1
It's Alive with Brad Season 2
Epic Conversations Season 1
Iconic Characters Season 2
Drag Me Season 1
73 Questions Season 2
Community en Español
It's a Disaster
May 19
Story of the Soaps
Like Crazy
Trial by Fire
May 20
Ultimate Tag Series Premiere
May 22
Holey Moley Season 2 Premiere
To Tell the Truth Season 5 Premiere
Rocketman
Premature
Top End Wedding
Painter and the Thief
May 25
The Tracker
May 26
I Still Believe
May 28
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Premiere
May 29
Ramy Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in May:
May 31
50/50
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Deck the Halls
Eyes of an Angel
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Furry Vengeance
Gator
Good Morning, Killer
Good Will Hunting
Hide
Hornet's Nest
Innocent
Kinsey
Leap Year
Major League II
Man on a Ledge
Megamind
Misery
Natural Born Killers
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
Notes on a Scandal
Richard the Lionheart
Ricochet
Righteous Kill
Silent Tongue
Silent Witness
Spider-Man
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Swingers
Tenderness
The Book of Eli
The Cooler
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Up in the Air
Waiting to Exhale
Zombieland