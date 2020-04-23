April 23 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Space Force, a new comedy starring Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow, Hollywood, a new drama from producer Ryan Murphy, and the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend interactive special in May.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in May:
May 1
All Day and a Night (Netflix Original)
Almost Happy (Netflix Original)
Get In (Netflix Original)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Original)
The Half of It (Netflix Original)
Hollywood (Netflix Original)
Into the Night (Netflix Original)
Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Original)
Reckoning Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka& the Chocolate Factory
May 4
Arctic Dogs
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix Original)
May 6
Workin' Moms Season 4 (Netflix Original)
May 7
Scissor Seven Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 8
18 regali (Netflix Original)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Original)
Dead to Me Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Eddy (Netflix Original)
The Hollow Season 2 (Netflix Original)
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rust Valley Restorers Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Valeria (Netflix Original)
May 9
Charmed Season 2
Grey's Anatomy Season 16
May 11
Bordertown Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Original)
Trial by Media (Netflix Original)
May 12
True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Original)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix Original)
May 13
The Wrong Missy (Netflix Original)
May 14
Riverdale Season 4
May 15
Chichipatos (Netflix Original)
District 9
I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Original)
Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)
Magic for Humans Season 3 (Netflix Original)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 (Netflix Original)
White Lines (Netflix Original)
May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17
Soul Surfer
May 18
The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Original)
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)
Trumbo
May 20
Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Original)
The Flash Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Original)
May 22
Control Z (Netflix Original)
History 101 (Netflix Original)
Just Go with It
The Lovebirds (Netflix Original)
Selling Sunset Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 23
Dynasty Season 3
May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Original)
May 27
I'm No Longer Here (Netflix Original)
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28
Dorohedoro (Netflix Original)
La corazonada (Netflix Original)
May 29
Space Force (Netflix Original)
Somebody Feed Phil Season 3 (Netflix Original)
May 31
High Strung Free Dance
Coming soon:
Blood & Water (Netflix Original)
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (Netflix Original)
Mystic Pop-up Bar (Netflix Original)
Supergirl Season 5
Podcasts coming in May:
Netflix is a Daily Joke
Know it All starring OnlyJayus
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May:
May 1
May 15
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
May 17
Royal Pains Seasons 1-8
May 18
Scandal Seasons 1-7
May 19
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She's Out of My League
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
May 25
Bitten Seasons 1-3
May 30
Bob Ross: Beauty is Everywhere Collection 1
May 31
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich