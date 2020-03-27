Left to right, Mark Blum, Rosanna Arquette, Aidan Quinn and Susan Seidelman arrive for the 25th Anniversary Screening of "Desperately Seeking Susan" in New York on September 23, 2010. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Mark Blum, an actor who appeared in Netflix's You and HBO's Succession, has died at the age of 69 due to complications from COVID-19.

The Screen Actors Guild confirmed Blum's death in a statement to CNN.

Blum was also known for starring in Desperately Seeking Susan, Crocodile Dundee and in Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle.

Blum was a stage performer, appearing in the Broadway revival of Twelve Angry Men. He worked frequently with off-Broadway theater Playwrights Horizons.

"With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you," Playwrights Horizons said on Twitter alongside photos of Blum onstage.

Madonna, who starred with Blum in Desperately Seeking Susan, paid homage to the actor on Instagram.

"I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny, warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985," the singer said.

"Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend won't affect us in some way. we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!" Madonna continued.

Actress Alicia Silverstone also paid homage to Blum on Instagram alongside a selfie of herself with the actor.

"My heart is heavy. Mark Blum was one of the loveliest ever! I was lucky enough to spend a month with him filming an upcoming movie where he plays my daddy," Silverstone said.

"We had so much fun together. Sending love to everyone who has lost loved ones and is struggling with this virus. Oh goodness, I'm so sad not to get to spend more time with this gorgeous man," she continued.

Blum is the latest public figure to die due to complications from COVID-19 following Fashion designer Jenny Polanco, playwright Terrence McNally, 81, and jazz great Manu Dibango, 86.