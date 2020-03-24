Terrence McNally arrives on the red carpet at the 68th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Terrence McNally died Tuesday of complications from coronavirus at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla. He was 81. His spokesperson Matt Polk confirmed the news to Deadline and the New York Daily News.

The playwright wrote such titles as Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Love! Valour! Compasion! and the musical adaptation of The Full Monty and Kiss of the Spider-Woman.

McNally won four Tony Awards for Love! Valour! Compassion!, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Master Class and Ragtime. In 2019, the Tonys gave him a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Ritz, Frankie and Johnny and Love! Valour! Compassion! were adapted into films. McNally also wrote for television.

The coronavirus is deadlier to older patients and those who are already immunocompromised. McNally survived lung cancer and chronic pulmonary disease. He is survived by husband, Tom Kirdahy, and extended family, which includes brother Peer McNally, sister-in-law Vicky McNally and their son Stephen McNally and his daughter Kylie, with wife Carmen McNally.